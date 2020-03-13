Dow Jones futures signal 700-point gain to open Friday trading

After the worst day since the 1987 crash, there are signs of a positive start on Wall Street.

Wall Street futures showed signs that Friday's trading would open on a positive note following the worst day for the markets, percentage-wise, since the 1987 crash. After being pummeled early Friday, Asian markets recouped some loses as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's drag on the global economy continue.

As of 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow Jones futures were up 796 points (3.78%), the S&P 500 was up 96 (3.89%) and the Nasdaq was up 319 (4.42%).

Just a few hours earlier, the Dow futures were down more than 600 points.

One thing that may be pushing this turnaround is the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package to provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis. An announcement could come Friday.

The Dow Jones fell nearly 10% Thursday after a loss of 2,352.6 points -- the worst single-day point drop in the index's history. The S%P and Nasdaq weren't far behind.

It was mainly a reaction to Trump's Wednesday night address, calling on a partial travel ban from Europe and other measures which did not go over well with investors seeking relief from the effects of the pandemic.

Trading was halted shortly after the opening bell Thursday after the S&P dropped 7%, triggering a "circuit breaker." It's a 15-minute break to allow investors to take a deep breath.

The losses also came despite the Federal Reserve unveiling a massive short-term lending program to try to help smooth trading in U.S. Treasurys, according to the Associated Press. It will provide at least $1.5 trillion on Thursday and Friday for banks that are willing to swap short-term Treasury securities for cash.

European markets opened mostly higher Friday after a turbulent trading session in Asia. Shares rose in Paris and London but fell 6.1% in Japan.

Friday the 13th brought wild swings for some markets as governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their economies. India's Sensex gained 4% after plunging 10% when it opened, triggering a brief halt to trading.

Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time.

The Dow Jones has now lost nearly all its gains since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. If the index loses another 1,405.56 points on Friday (which it has done three times this week), it will fall below 19,795.06. That was the level it was at when the opening bell rang on January 20, 2017 -- the day Trump took office.