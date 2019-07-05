An escalating showdown between the U.S. and China over trade sent shudders through the stock market, handing the S&P 500 is biggest loss since late March.

Technology and industrial stocks, which do a lot of business with China and would stand to suffer greatly in a protracted trade war, led the way lower on Tuesday.

Apple lost 2.7% and United Technologies fell 3.4%

China's top economic official travels to Washington this week ahead of a Friday deadline by which Washington said it would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

Safe-play sectors like utilities held up better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 fell 48 points, or 1.7%, to 2,884.

The Dow fell 473 points, or 1.8%, to 25,965. The Nasdaq fell 159 points, or 2%, to 7,963.

The Trump administration is pressing Beijing to roll back plans for government-led development of Chinese global competitors in robotics, electric cars and other technologies. Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners say those violate China's market-opening commitments and are based in part on stolen technology.

Trump's announcement Sunday that he would increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% on Friday caused global stock markets to plunge. Markets steadied after a Chinese spokesman said Monday that envoys still were preparing to go to the United States, though there was no word then whether Liu would take part.