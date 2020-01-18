Disney dropping 'Fox' from movie studio names

Variety reports that '20th Century Fox' and 'Fox Searchlight Pictures' will be slightly re-branded.

Disney is planning to drop the word “Fox” from movie studios it acquired as part of last year's $71 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment business, according to reports.

Trade publication Variety reports that 20th Century Fox will become 20th Century Studios, while Fox Searchlight Pictures will be Searchlight Pictures. Variety says the studios' logos are largely unchanged except for the removal of the Fox name.

The change makes sense as Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp. owns Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, while Disney now owns the movie studios.

Disney representatives haven't returned messages requesting comment.