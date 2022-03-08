'Days of Our Lives' will move from NBC to Peacock

The soap opera is NBC's longest-running series. It will begin airing exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform starting Sept. 12.

NEW YORK — "Days of Our Lives," the long-running daytime drama series, will move from NBC exclusively to its Peacock streaming service beginning Sept. 12, NBC announced Wednesday.

New episodes of the fan-favorite soap opera will air on Peacock daily and the full library of episodes will be available to premium subscribers. Peacock also launched an original spinoff series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," last year.

"Days" is one of the longest-running scripted shows on television and is NBC's longest-running series, airing nearly every weekday since 1965. It aired its 14,000th episode in 2020. The show has won 58 Emmys.

A new hourlong news program, "NBC News Daily," will also debut Sept. 12 and air in timeslots it currently occupies on local NBC stations. "NBC News Daily" will also stream on Peacock and NBC's 24-hour streaming platform NBC News NOW.