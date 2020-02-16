x
US flying home Americans stuck on quarantined ship in Japan amid coronavirus outbreak

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked near Tokyo at Yokohama. But they'll face another two-week quarantine at US Air Force bases.

TOKYO, Japan — (AP) — The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus. 

The passengers have been quarantined on the ship since Feb. 5. That 14-day quarantine is due to end Wednesday. 

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday. 

After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine at Air Force bases in California or Texas.

Passengers stand on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Japan’s health ministry said Wednesday that 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on the cruise ship quarantined at the Japanese port. (Yuta Omori/Kyodo News via AP)