Confederate paraphernalia to be banned from all Marine bases

Top Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger is also ordering a review of maternity leave and parental leave for same-sex couples.

All Confederate-related paraphernalia must soon be removed from all Marine installations, according to the highest-ranking officer in the US Marine Corps.

In a memo, obtained by Military.com, Commandant Gen. David Berger said he was prioritizing this "for immediate execution." The new rule follows a decision by the Defense Department to not ban representations of the Confederacy immediately following the 2015 mass-shooting of nine African American churchgoers, according to USA Today.

The same memo ordered Marine leaders to examine changes for women too. This included a review of yearlong maternity leave for Marines and a look at how more women can move in to combat roles. Berger's memo also encouraged leaders to extend parental leave for same-sex couples, according to Military.com.

Additional reforms from Berger was posted on Twitter.

The reforms are part of Berger's new progressive initiatives, and follow a congressional hearing on the rise of white supremacy extremism in the U.S. Marine ranks.

A recent Military Times poll found that 36% of troops said they had witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological-driven racism in recent months, an increase of 14% from the year before.

A 2017 Congressional Research Service study found that there were no Marine or Navy bases named after a Confederate military leaders.