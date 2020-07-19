Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized over minor issues

The 82-year-old went to a hospital for reasons that were not related to coronavirus.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized with minor issues not related to COVID-19, news outlets report.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said that the 82-year-old is "doing well" and is expected to be released "soon" from the hospital, CNBC and CNN reported Saturday.

Fox News cited sources saying that Ross was not feeling well Friday night and went to a hospital in upstate New York.

His hospital trip was not connected to the coronavirus.

The department did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for additional details.

CNBC reports that Ross started working remotely from his home in Florida in late March as the pandemic grew in the U.S.

Then-President-elect Trump announced Ross as his pick for commerce secretary in November 2016. The former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies was confirmed to the Cabinet post in February 2017.