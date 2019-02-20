WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Authorities arrested a United States Coast Guard lieutenant on drug and gun charges last week, but according to court documents, those charges were only the “tip of the iceberg.”

Christopher Paul Hasson is accused of having a “hit list” of well-known media personalities and elected officials, stockpiling weapons and taking human growth hormone in an attempt to prepare himself for an attack, court documents revealed.

“The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” prosecutors wrote in a detention memo filed on Tuesday. “The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

Hasson followed the manifesto of a far-right Norwegian terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik, the memo indicates. Breivik committed the 2011 Norway attacks, in which he killed eight people with a van bomb in Oslo, then shot and killed 69 people at a summer camp on the island of Utoya.

Investigators said Hasson was trying to follow Breivik’s manifesto by targeting and classifying people considered “traitors.”

According to the memo, Hasson searched online for the “most liberal senators,” “where do most senators live in DC,” “do senators have SS [Secret Service] protection” and “are Supreme Court justices protected.”

On Jan. 17, court documents say, Hasson made a “hit list” of well known media personalities and officials, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), Sen. Tim Kaine, (D-Va), Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

CNN journalists Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones, as well as Joe Scarborough and Chris Hayes from MSNBC were also possible targets on the list. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rouke - as well as others - were listed.

That same day, according to the memo, Hasson searched “what if trump illegally impeached,” and “best place in dc to see congress people”, and “civil war if trump impeached.”

According to court documents, Hasson also emailed himself a letter he intended to send to a well known American neo-Nazi leader. In the note, he wrote that he has been a white nationalist and “skinhead” for more than 30 years. He advocated for “a little focused violence” to create “a white homeland.”

In another note, Hasson wrote he was "dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the Earth," according to court documents.

When police searched Hasson’s home in Silver Spring, Md., they found 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of mixed ammunition in a cramped basement.

Hasson has a detention hearing Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.