Another home goods retailer is going out of business, closing stores in 20 states

There are currently more than 70 remaining Christmas Tree Shops locations across 20 states.

WASHINGTON — Christmas Tree Shops plans to close all of its remaining stores and has kicked off going out of business sales two months after the struggling home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

When the Massachusetts-based chain filed for bankruptcy it aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close just a small number of underperforming stores.

In a court filing last week, however, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states, unless a buyer emerges in the final hour.

Going-out-of-business sales with discounts up to 50% off are now underway, according to a post on the retailer's website and an announcement Friday from the company managing the liquidation.

According to Bloomberg, the company's lawyer said during a court hearing Friday that the retailer is negotiating with lenders to keep funding operating expenses as the going-out-of-business sales get underway.

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond, which also declared bankruptcy earlier this year, sold them in 2020.

According to a court filing, Christmas Tree Shops plans to stop honoring and selling gift cards on July 21, 2023.

Christmas Tree Shops store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close

Connecticut

Danbury: 15 Backus Ave.

Manchester: 120 Hale Road

Orange: 220 Indian River Road

Waterford: 824 Hartford Turnpike

Delaware

Brandywine: 5450 Brandywine Parkway

Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Hwy

Florida

Altamonte Springs: 130 East Altamonte Drive

Estero: 8020 Mediterranean Drive

Jacksonville: 8801-7 Southside Blvd.

Sarasota: 147 N Cattleman Road

Georgia

Augusta: 239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy

Indiana

Greenwood: 1230 N US Hwy 31

Mishawaka: 5851 North Grape Road

Kentucky

Florence: 1336 Hansel Ave

Massachusetts

Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive

Foxboro: 340 Patriots Place

Holyoke: 39 Holyoke Street

Hyannis: 655 Route 132

Lynnfield: 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South

Natick: 1298 Worcester Street

North Attleboro: 1505 South Washington Street

North Dartmouth: 65 Faunce Corner Road

Orleans: 10 S Orleans Rd

Pembroke: 296 Old Oak Street

Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike

Somerville: 177 Middlesex Ave.

West Dennis: 425 Main Street

Maryland

Hagerstown: 17151 Cole Road

Waldorf: 2925 Festival Way

Maine

Augusta: 42 Whitten Road

Bangor: 46 Springer Drive

Scarborough: 490 Payne Road

Michigan

Taylor: 23869 Eureka Road

Utica: 13361 Hall Road

North Carolina

Fayetteville: 2053 Skibo Road

Greensboro: 1210 Bridford Pkwy East

New Hampshire

Nashua: 41 Gusabel Ave.

North Conway: 1584 White Mt. Highway

Portsmouth: 100 Durgin Lane

Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28

New Jersey

Brick: 479 Rt. 70 East

Bridgewater: 365 Route 202/206

Cherry Hill: 2130 Route 70 West

Deptford: 1775 Deptford Center Road

Freehold: 100 Trotters Way

Mays Landing: 230 Consumers Square

Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive

Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Avenue

Springfield: 350 Route 22 West

Woodland Park: 1728 US Route 46

New York

Albany: 1425 Central Avenue

Amherst: 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500

Deer Park: 1150 The Arches Circle

Hartsdale: 393 North Central Ave.

Johnson City: 420 Harry L Drive

Middletown: 1100 North Galleria Drive

North Syracuse: 132 Northern Lights Plaza

Poughkeepsie: 1895 South Rd

Riverhead: 1791 Old Country Rd CR58

Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252

Staten Island: 85 Bricktown Way

Ohio

Dayton: 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Pennsylvania

Allentown: 916 Airport Center Drive

Erie: 2088 Interchange Road

Moosic: 4001 Shoppes Blvd.

Swatara: 4690 High Pointe Blvd.

York: 2935 Concord Road

Rhode Island

Middletown: 99 East Main Road

Warwick: Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane

South Carolina

Greenville: 1117 Woodruff Road

Virginia

Glen Allen: 9819 West Broad Street

Vermont