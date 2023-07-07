x
Another home goods retailer is going out of business, closing stores in 20 states

There are currently more than 70 remaining Christmas Tree Shops locations across 20 states.

WASHINGTON — Christmas Tree Shops plans to close all of its remaining stores and has kicked off going out of business sales two months after the struggling home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

When the Massachusetts-based chain filed for bankruptcy it aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close just a small number of underperforming stores.

In a court filing last week, however, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states, unless a buyer emerges in the final hour.

Going-out-of-business sales with discounts up to 50% off are now underway, according to a post on the retailer's website and an announcement Friday from the company managing the liquidation.

According to Bloomberg, the company's lawyer said during a court hearing Friday that the retailer is negotiating with lenders to keep funding operating expenses as the going-out-of-business sales get underway. 

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond, which also declared bankruptcy earlier this year, sold them in 2020. 

According to a court filing, Christmas Tree Shops plans to stop honoring and selling gift cards on July 21, 2023. 

Christmas Tree Shops store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close

Connecticut

Danbury:  15 Backus Ave.
Manchester: 120 Hale Road
Orange: 220 Indian River Road
Waterford: 824 Hartford Turnpike

Delaware

Brandywine: 5450 Brandywine Parkway
Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Hwy

Florida

Altamonte Springs: 130 East Altamonte Drive
Estero: 8020 Mediterranean Drive
Jacksonville: 8801-7 Southside Blvd.
Sarasota: 147 N Cattleman Road

Georgia

Augusta: 239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy

Indiana

Greenwood: 1230 N US Hwy 31
Mishawaka: 5851 North Grape Road

Kentucky

Florence: 1336 Hansel Ave

Massachusetts 

Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive 
Foxboro: 340 Patriots Place 
Holyoke: 39 Holyoke Street
Hyannis: 655 Route 132 
Lynnfield: 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South
Natick: 1298 Worcester Street 
North Attleboro: 1505 South Washington Street 
North Dartmouth: 65 Faunce Corner Road
Orleans: 10 S Orleans Rd
Pembroke: 296 Old Oak Street
Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike 
Somerville: 177 Middlesex Ave. 
West Dennis: 425 Main Street

Maryland

Hagerstown: 17151 Cole Road
Waldorf: 2925 Festival Way

Maine 

Augusta: 42 Whitten Road
Bangor: 46 Springer Drive
Scarborough: 490 Payne Road

Michigan 

Taylor: 23869 Eureka Road 
Utica: 13361 Hall Road

North Carolina

Fayetteville: 2053 Skibo Road
Greensboro: 1210 Bridford Pkwy East

New Hampshire

Nashua: 41 Gusabel Ave.
North Conway:  1584 White Mt. Highway
Portsmouth: 100 Durgin Lane
Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28

New Jersey

Brick: 479 Rt. 70 East
Bridgewater: 365 Route 202/206 
Cherry Hill: 2130 Route 70 West
Deptford: 1775 Deptford Center Road
Freehold: 100 Trotters Way
Mays Landing: 230 Consumers Square
Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive
Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Avenue
Springfield: 350 Route 22 West
Woodland Park: 1728 US Route 46

New York

Albany: 1425 Central Avenue 
Amherst: 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500 
Deer Park: 1150 The Arches Circle 
Hartsdale: 393 North Central Ave.             
Johnson City: 420 Harry L Drive 
Middletown: 1100 North Galleria Drive 
North Syracuse: 132 Northern Lights Plaza 
Poughkeepsie: 1895 South Rd 
Riverhead: 1791 Old Country Rd CR58 
Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252
Staten Island: 85 Bricktown Way

Ohio

Dayton: 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Pennsylvania 

Allentown: 916 Airport Center Drive 
Erie: 2088 Interchange Road
Moosic: 4001 Shoppes Blvd.
Swatara: 4690 High Pointe Blvd.
York: 2935 Concord Road

Rhode Island

Middletown: 99 East Main Road
Warwick: Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane 

South Carolina

Greenville: 1117 Woodruff Road

Virginia

Glen Allen: 9819 West Broad Street

Vermont

Williston: 100 Cypress Street

