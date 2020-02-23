China's president: epidemic 'grim,' calls for economic action

China is focusing on winning the support of the international community as one of the country's priorities.

China's president has warned its virus epidemic is still "grim and complex" and called for more efforts to defeat the disease and prevent it from disrupting spring planting of crops.

Xi Jinping sounded a note of caution in the face of hopes abroad that the disease that has killed more than 2,400 people might be under control. A state news agency said Xi called on officials to "resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic." He also called for more efforts to revive industry, help farmers and make sure low-income workers are employed.