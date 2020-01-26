US Consulate to evacuate staff from virus-stricken Wuhan, China

The embassy in Beijing says priority would be given to great-risk people if there's not enough space on the limited capacity flight to San Francisco.

BEIJING, China — The U.S. Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday.

A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.