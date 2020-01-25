China President Xi calls situation grave as country scrambles to contain new virus

The remarks by China's leader on the coronavirus came at a meeting of Communist Party leaders convened on Lunar New Year, the country's biggest holiday.

BEIJING, China — China's leader has called the accelerating spread of a new virus a grave situation.

Cities from the outbreak's epicenter in central China to Hong Kong are scrambling to contain an illness that has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41.

The city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province where the outbreak started is banning most vehicles in downtown areas to restrict people's movement, while Hong Kong is closing schools for two weeks.

According to The Associated Press, President Xi Jinping’s remarks, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, came at a meeting of Communist Party leaders convened on Lunar New Year — the country’s biggest holiday whose celebrations have been muted — and underlined the government’s urgent, expanding efforts to control the outbreak.

At the entry of one market in Wuhan, a worker was seen giving hand sanitizer to shoppers.

The vast majority of the infections and all the deaths have been in mainland China, but fresh cases are popping up.