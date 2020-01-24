×
China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of new coronavirus outbreak

Chinese officials say the number of cases of the new cononavirus has grown to more than 800, with 25 people killed.

BEIJING, China — China's National Health Commission says the number of cases of a new respiratory virus has risen to 830 with 25 deaths. 

The update Friday morning also confirmed the first death outside the central province of Hubei. 

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after showing symptoms upon his return from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives. 

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and has been the epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus first detected last month.

A militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint at a highway toll gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.