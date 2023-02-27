Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A bans children under 16 from eating in restaurant without adult

The Royersford restaurant, which is about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, posted on Facebook saying it contemplated long and hard before making the decision.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania is no longer allowing children 16 and under to dine inside the restaurant without an adult present due to what they call unacceptable behaviors.

According to the restaurant, school-aged children often visit the business without their parents and while they enjoy serving guests of all ages, some groups of children have behaved poorly.

The children will be loud and use vulgar language, leave trash everywhere, disrespect and laugh at employees, and other behaviors deemed unacceptable by the restaurant.

Anyone who is under 16 and does not have an adult present can still order food, but must take it to go.

"To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16," the restaurant posted.

Many people commented on the post saying they support the restaurants decision. The restaurant doesn't blame parents for the unruly behavior, although some of the commenters do.