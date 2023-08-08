x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Witnesses: Man upset over noise fatally shot 9-year-old riding a scooter

"It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” a neighbor told the Chicago Sun-Times after an 9-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.
Credit: Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Two stuffed toys and sunflowers are laid at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

CHICAGO — A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said a 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.

The charge was filed against Michael Goodman, 43, in the death of Serabi Medina, Chicago police announced.

"It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” neighbor Megan Kelle told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at Goodman's apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence, hours after the shooting.

"Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, Goodman was tackled by Serabi's father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

“He ran over there, football-tackled this guy," community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Goodman was in custody Monday but was not listed in online Cook County court records and an attorney for him could not be located to comment on the case.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement.

Credit: Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where a Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lo que necesitas saber hoy: 8 de agosto

Before You Leave, Check This Out