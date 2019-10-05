More than 300,000 chests of drawers are being recalled because they can be tipped over if not anchored to a wall, potentially trapping, injuring or killing children. One child has already died as a result.

South Shore Furniture and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said 310,000 of the Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers were sold in the U.S. The chests were sold individually and as part of a 3-bedroom set that included a bed and a nightstand. The bed and nightstand are not under recall.

The chests were sold at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.

A 2-year-old reportedly was killed because one of the empty, unanchored chests tipped over, the company said. Another child received bruises on their legs and scratches in a separate incident.

Each chest weighs about 56 pounds, the company said.

These are the model numbers and colors:

3046033 -- Royal Cherry

3070033 -- Black

3070223 -- Black

3159033 -- Chocolate

3159223 -- Chocolate

3050033 -- White

3050223 -- White

3113033 -- Natural Maple

10430 -- Soft Gray

Soft Gray 10433 -- Gray Oak

10680 -- Country Pine

10682 -- Rustic Oak

Libra style 3-drawer chest in various colors

South Shore Furniture

The chests with the model numbers above that end in the letter A, B, C, D or E are also included in the recall.

Owners who have not properly secured the chest to the wall are urged to place it somewhere that kids cannot get to it.

The recall offers one of three options:

Receive a full refund and someone will come pick it up for free.

Remove the drawer slides from one side of the chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund.

Receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

Customers can contact South Shore Furniture at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to SouthShoreFurnite.com and click "Recall Information."