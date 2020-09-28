Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to fairly pay Sienna Miller for ’21 Bridges’

When the studio wouldn't agree to pay Miller what she asked for, the late Boseman gave her some of his salary for their film.

Actress Sienna Miller said her "21 Bridges" co-star, the late Chadwick Boseman, gave her part of his salary for the film so that she would be fairly paid.

In an interview with Empire, Miller said when she was approached to do the film, it was during a busy time in her life and her child was starting back to school. "I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way," Miller said.

Miller said that Boseman ended up giving up some of his salary to get Miller to the number she felt was fair for the role.

"He said that that was what I deserved to be paid," Miller said.

"It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced," going on to say that Boseman told her, "You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth."

Miller said, "It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.’”