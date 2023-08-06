'Double charged' Cash App users will get a refund today, company says

Some Cash App users reported seeing negative account balances after charges went through multiple times.

WASHINGTON — Cash App is fixing an issue that caused some users to be charged double the amount they meant to pay, the company said Tuesday.

"We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions," Cash App said on its Twitter support account. "We’ve fixed the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged by the end of the day."

Cash App did not immediately say what caused the issues. According to a longer update on the company's status website, affected users' cash balance should soon show the refund. Other app records, like user activity and receipts, may take longer to update.

The Cash Card is a free Visa debit card connected to users' Cash App balances rather than their bank accounts, the company says. Users can order the card through the app and have it mailed to their addresses.

Cash App users had taken to social media Monday to complain that the app, which is used to send and store money, had doubled previous purchases. Some said that the erroneous charges sent their account balances into the red. In-app and phone support service were also both down Monday, adding further frustration for customers angry about the duplicate transactions.

Customers responding to the company on Twitter still weren't happy Tuesday afternoon, with some reporting that they had yet to see a refund on their accounts.