Multiple people were reportedly injured Wednesday night in a training incident at Camp Shelby, Miss. -- training which involved dozens of paratroopers. A reporter for the Hattiesburg American tweeted photos of ambulances arriving at Forest General Hospital.

A Camp Shelby spokesperson would not elaborate on how many were injured, according to the Hattiesburg American. It was also not immediately clear the extent of the injuries.

The training exercise reportedly involved 650 soldiers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division from Anchorage, Alaska. About 180 were reportedly in the area where the incident happened.



The paper reports 89 paratroopers made it out of the planes and that there were multiple aircraft in the night sky.

Camp Shelby is 17 miles southeast of Hattiesburg, Miss.

