Some 2,000 homes or businesses are gone after the 70,000-acre Camp Fire decimated the Paradise area Thursday.

Here's a running list of what is and isn't standing, based on reporters' firsthand accounts and statements from businesses and officials.

Structures destroyed in Butte County:

The McDonald's and Burger King restaurants in Paradise are gone, as well as the Jack in the Box, but the town's Taco Bell is still standing.

Parts of Adventist Health Feather River hospital are gone, but its main building appears to be unharmed. Some clinics behind the main building are destroyed, as well as what appears to be a maintenance building.

Ponderosa Elementary School is mostly intact, but lost its cafeteria and an unidentified building near the back of the campus.

Ridgewood Mobile Home Park is virtually decimated.

Paradise High School is still standing.

Black Bear Diner is gone, the restaurant confirmed on Facebook.

At least part of the Safeway shopping center is gone and was still burning into Thursday evening.

According to the Chico Enterprise-Record, these additional businesses or buildings are gone: the Honey Run covered bridge, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kmart, Ace Hardware, Foster Freeze, Ace Rentals, Evergreen 6 and Creekside 6 schools.

Eye of Jade Tattoo posted a picture on Facebook saying that a "bright ball of fire" pictured was their shop. The parlor said it wasn't able to get any of its supplies out, but it has another shop in Chico that is fully stocked.

The Holiday Market in Magalia is fine, but word hasn't come in on the store in Paradise.

Moongate Chinese Restaurant is gone, the business announced Friday on Facebook. "We lost our restaurant of 20 years where we met customers who became our friends and family, our old home where we brought our loved ones from other areas to enjoy and take in what Paradise really was," a woman who identified herself as the owners' daughter wrote on Facebook. "While it’s hard to feel positive, hold your loved ones close and be thankful to have them."

An employee of Coyler Veterinary Service said Friday on Facebook that she wans't sure whether the clinic was still standing.

Aunt Mabel's General Store posted on Facebook that it was gone. "I watched all your memories burn away today," the business wrote in a post about

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved