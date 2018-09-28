The National Sexual Assault Hotline was flooded with calls on Thursday as Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations that she was sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh.

RAINN, which describes itself as the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, said Friday morning that the number of people helped by its National Sexual Assault Hotline on Thursday was 201 percent above average.

The organization added that they were still experiencing "unprecedented wait times" for their online chat on Friday.

Ford told Senators she was "100%" certain it was Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, but Kavanaugh has denied the accusations and he stressed to the committee that he is innocent.

According to TIME, RAINN said it often sees an increase in survivors asking for help when sexual assault is in the news. The group said since Ford first came forward with her accusations they've seen a nearly 46 percent increase in calls compared to the same time last year.

Hearing about sexual violence in the media and online can be very difficult for survivors and their loved ones. Remember to take care of yourself during these times. Below is a thread of resources: — RAINN (@RAINN) September 24, 2018

Anyone looking for resources to discuss sexual assault can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or visit RAINN's online hotline.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA