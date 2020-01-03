Buttigieg at crossroads after poor finish in South Carolina

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana had a strong start in the primary process winning the most delegates in Iowa.

The window is closing for Pete Buttigieg's longshot presidential campaign. His fourth-place finish in South Carolina exposed a core vulnerability, namely the inability to attract the support of black voters who are vital to any winning Democratic coalition.

Now he heads into Super Tuesday without momentum and scrambling for money against other moderate candidates who have both. Even some Democrats who are among his admirers are saying that it may be time to consider whether it's wise to go much farther.

Buttigieg had a strong start in the 2020 primary process winning the most delegates in Iowa and tying with Bernie Sanders for delegates in New Hampshire. Now, Buttigieg has the third most delegates falling behind of Joe Biden, but ahead of Elizabeth Warren.

On NBC's Meet the Press, Buttigieg said he was not planning on quitting.

“I think the most important thing right now is to look at what we can do to make sure that we put forward a campaign that is going to end the Trump presidency,” Buttigieg said. "Every day we're in this campaign is a day that we've reached the conclusion that pushing forward is the best thing that we can do for the country and for the party."

Buttigieg did not name specific states where he expects to win pledged delegates when asked by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd.