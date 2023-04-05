Who is next in line for the British royal throne after Charles?

Prince Harry remains in line for the British throne, but his spot has moved down over the years. Here's what the line of succession looks like today.

WASHINGTON — As King Charles III is officially crowned at his coronation, people may be wondering who's next in line.

Charles has been king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September. While his wife, Camilla, will also be crowned at the coronation, because she is not a member of the royal family by blood, she would not take over the throne if Charles were to die or step down. It was the same situation when Prince Phillip was alive and married to Elizabeth.

Who becomes King after Charles? What is the royal order of succession?

1. Prince William, Prince of Wales: first-born child of Charles and Princess Diana.

2. Prince George: first-born child of William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

3. Princess Charlotte: second-born child of William and Catherine.

4. Prince Louis: third-born child of William and Catherine. Until a few years ago, Louis would have been ahead of Charlotte because preference was given to male siblings regardless of when they were born. The Succession to the Crown Act, passed in 2013, removed that rule.

It’s a safe bet that nobody below this point on the list will ever take the throne. William and his three children, his grandchildren and so-on would either have to pass away or abdicate their right to the monarchy. Abdicating the throne has only happened once in history. And if George were to become a father, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will all be ahead of Charlotte in the line of succession.

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex: second-born child of Charles and Diana. Although he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., Harry remains in the line of succession.

6. Prince Archie: first-born child of Harry and Meghan.

7. Princess Lilibet “Lili” Diana: second-born child of Harry and Meghan.

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York: third child of Queen Elizabeth II. He takes this spot ahead of his older sister, Princess Anne, who was born before the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act.

9. Princess Beatrice: first child of Prince Andrew.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi: daughter of Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie: second child of Prince Andrew.

12. August Philip: son of Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank

13. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh: fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II

14. James, Earl of Wessex: second child of Prince Edward. Because his older sister was born before the 2013 succession act, he takes this spot.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor: first child of Prince Edward

16. Princess Anne, The Princess Royal: second child of Queen Elizabeth II

17. Peter Phillips: first child of Princess Anne

18. Savannah Phillips: first child of Peter and Autumn Phillips

19. Isla Phillips: second child of Peter and Autumn Phillips

20. Zara Tindall: second child of Princess Anne