'One of the scariest crashes I’ve ever seen': British GP starts with 1st-lap crash

Zhou Guanyu said he's doing OK after a frightening crash where his car slid upside-down across the gravel.

SILVERSTONE, Towcester — Zhou Guanyu said he's doing OK after a frightening first-lap crash at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Zhou's car slid upside-down across the gravel and his Alfa Romeo seemed to be wedged between fencing and a tire barrier at the first corner. The race was red-flagged and George Russell, one of the drivers involved in the crash, sprinted from his car to the tire barrier to check on Zhou.

“Zhou is conscious, he is talking, there are no fractures,” said a radio broadcast from the Alfa Romeo team to Zhou's teammate Valtteri Bottas. The team said he was taken to the medical center.

One of the fan videos from the #F1 crash: https://t.co/pYzosIy8UE — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 3, 2022

The FIA said Zhou, the only Chinese driver in Formula One, is under observation in the medical center.

"I’m ok, all clear," Zhou wrote on Twitter later Sunday. "Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!"

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

Alex Albon of Williams was also taken to the medical center and then his team said he'd been transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for a precautionary check. Albon had spun into the pit wall after being struck by Sebastian Vettel from behind as drivers tried to avoid the incident involving Zhou.

Russell appeared to be hit from behind at the start and was knocked into Zhou, whose car went flying across a gravel trap and over a tire wall into the retaining fence. The car was skidding on the “halo” which protects the driver's head, then went airborne. It was stuck between the tire wall and the fence, delaying efforts to extricate Zhou.

Russell, who ran from his car to help Zhou, called it “one of the scariest crashes I’ve ever seen.”

Russell was declared out of the race by the FIA because his Mercedes was loaded onto a truck to be taken back to pit lane while he was checking on Zhou. Mercedes protested the call, but the FIA did not budge.

The drivers returned to the pits to await a restart.

After the race was stopped, “several people attempted to enter the track," F1 said in a statement. “These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

Local police had warned Friday they knew of plans for spectators to enter the track as part of a protest, but didn't identify any people or group.