Grand jury indicts officer on wanton endangerment charges in Breonna Taylor's death

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor was killed inside her apartment. Watch live coverage here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury in Kentucky indicted a single officer, Det. Brett Hankinson, with first-degree wanton endangerment in the case involving the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse Breonna Taylor.

The decision comes six months after police officers fatally shot Taylor, whose killing helped spark protests across the country.

Wednesday's news on charges against Louisville police officers involved in the deadly shooting has been long awaited by many in the city and around the country.

Meanwhile, officials in Louisville have been preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew on Wednesday and urged people to protest peacefully.