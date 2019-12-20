Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight.

Friday's liftoff at 6:36 a.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

The Starliner carries Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander's seat.

The test dummy, named after the World War II riveter, is wearing a red polka dot bandanna just like the original Rosie and Boeing's custom blue spacesuit.

If the week long demo goes well, the first Starliner crew could be blasting off by summer.

The Starliner should reach the space station Saturday morning.

SpaceX is also hoping to start launching astronauts for NASA next year.

The three crew members assigned to Boeing's first launch will watch Friday's test from Cape Canaveral.