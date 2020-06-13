New investigation in death of black man found hanged in California

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Palmdale, marching from the park where Robert Fuller’s body was found to a Los Angeles sheriff’s station.

PALMDALE, Calif. — Warning: The details contained in this story may be considered graphic and disturbing to some readers.

Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the high desert city of 150,000 on Saturday, marching from the park where Robert Fuller’s body was found to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s station demanding a full investigation into his death. Community members confronted city officials at a contentious news briefing Friday, asking why they were quick to label his death a suicide and demanding an independent autopsy.

Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Shaffer said homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading to Fuller’s death to determine if foul play was involved. Investigators have been in contact with Fuller’s family, Palmdale officials said.

Editor's note: TEGNA typically does not report on suicides, including naming the deceased, but is doing so here due to the public nature of the case.