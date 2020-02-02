Bill Murray reprises 'Groundhog Day' role, in new Super Bowl 2020 ad

Murray comes back in his role as a fed up Phil Connors in 'Groundhog Day,' and does the only thing he knows how to do, to try and finally escape Punxsutawney.

In a commercial for Jeep, Billy Murray brings back his character Phil Connors from the 1993 film "Groundhog Day." In the 60 second spot which will air during Super Bowl 54, Murray's character uses a Jeep Gladiator to try and escape the insanely repeating scenes to get out of Punxsutawney once again.

The commercial opens with Connors being awoken by an alarm clock at 6 a.m. with "I Got You Babe" by Sonny & Cher playing in the background. In the next scenes, he nabs the groundhog and makes his big escape in his new getaway vehicle.

Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said, "when we learned that Groundhog Day fell on Super Bowl Sunday for the second time in 54 years, we couldn't help but take that chance. The stars magically aligned. Bill agreed to do the first national broadcast commercial in which he's ever appeared, and not only that, relive his role as Phil Connors for our Jeep Gladiator."