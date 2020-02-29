Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary

South Carolina is the first-in-the-South presidential primary ahead of "Super Tuesday."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Democrats' 2020 nominating fight is turning to South Carolina for the first-in-the-South presidential primary.

Joe Biden is confident that his popularity with black voters will seal his victory and help blunt some of the front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum.

Many of the remaining Democrats competing for their party's nomination have spent the past few months spread out across the early-voting states, Tom Steyer, however, has had a fairly singular focus: South Carolina. As voting approaches, there's concern that Steyer could be a spoiler who would blunt for decisive victory Biden needs to keep his campaign afloat.

Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The following candidates will be on the South Carolina Democratic primary ballot:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg

Congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard

Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar

Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders

Billionaire former hedge fund executive Tom Steyer

Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren

Former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg will not on the South Carolina ballot. He will appear on a ballot for the first time on "Super Tuesday," March 3.

The primary stands as the first marker on a critical four-day stretch that will help determine whether the party rallies behind Sanders or embraces a longer and uglier slog that could carry on until the national convention.

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates. In South Carolina, there's 54 pledged delegates up for grabs.

Sanders believes he's positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on “Super Tuesday.”