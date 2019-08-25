NEW YORK — The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. The former president calls it "some new, some old, some fast, some slow."

Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. They include Drake's "Too Good," Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years" and the Sinatra standard "I've Got You Under My Skin."

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

AP

Other choices are "MOOD 4 EVA," the "Lion King" song with Beyonce and Jay-Z among other artists; and such oldies as Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" and Dobie Gray's "Drift Away."

RELATED: Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar appear on new "Lion King" inspired Beyonce album

FILE - In this July 14, 2019 file photo, singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" European premiere in central London. The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Last week, Barack Obama offered book recommendations, among them Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" and the "collected works" of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died Aug. 12.

RELATED: Film on Ohio factory is first Netflix project endorsed by Obamas

FILE - In this 1990 file photo, Frank Sinatra gestures to the crowd during a reprise of "New York, New York" at a concert in New York's Radio City Music Hall. The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. (AP Photo, File)

AP