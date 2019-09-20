LOS ANGELES — Hotel owner and philanthropist Barron Hilton died of natural causes on Thursday in his Los Angeles home, his family's foundation announced in a press release. He was 91 years old.

“The Hilton family mourns the loss of a remarkable man,” said Barron's son, Steven M. Hilton, in the press release. “My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman. He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment.”

Hilton was born in 1927 to Conrad N. Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. He entered the Navy at age 17 and served at Pearl Harbor. In 1954 he joined his father's company as vice president and later became chairman, president and CEO in 1966.

During his 30 year tenure as the head of the company, he was renowned for his innovative real estate transactions and moving into the Las Vegas gaming market, according to the press release.

Hilton leaves behind 97% of his personal wealth to his family's foundation, which does philanthropic work around the world.

He is survived by eight children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.