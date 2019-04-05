Bob Baffert not only has the Kentucky Derby favorite, but two other horses capable of giving him a share of history.

Game Winner is the 9-2 favorite for Saturday's 145th running at Churchill Downs after opening Tuesday as the 5-1 second choice behind Omaha Beach, who was scratched because of a breathing problem. Baffert's two other pupils, Roadster and Improbable, are 5-1 co-second choices that give the Hall of Fame trainer additional chances to win a sixth Derby and tie Ben Jones' record.

Kentucky Derby Game Winner
Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner runs during a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Derby's only unbeaten horse, 8-1 shot Maximum Security, aims to improve to 5-0 lifetime. He and Game Winner are owned by Gary and Mary West.

The field features 19 3-year-old colts who will run 1¼ mile in the $3 million race that features a forecast of steady showers.

Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET.

