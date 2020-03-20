Baby walkers sold on Amazon recalled for fall, entrapment hazard

The walkers can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by federal law.

About 3,600 baby walkers are being recalled because a child can fall and become trapped, leading to potentially fatal injuries.

The Kids & Koalas-branded baby walkers were sold on Amazon.com from September 2017 through July 2018 for between $89 and $123, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The walkers can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by federal law. The CPSC says the walkers also "have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck."

The CPSC says the Kids & Koalas-branded baby walkers are foldable, have eight wheels and a seat with adjustable height. They were sold in grey, black, green, pink, blue, and white. The Kids & Koalas logo is printed on the front of the tray and on the back of the seat. Model number X002 can be found on an attached tag underneath the walker and on the packaging.