The ball 'drops up' in New Year's video from International Space Station crew

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station released a festive New Year's video, complete with a zero-gravity "ball drop."

Five of the seven astronauts currently on the station as part of Expedition 64-- Kate Rubins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Soichi Noguchi, and Michael Hopkins-- appeared in the video which was posted on the station's social media pages on Wednesday.

The group wished viewers a happy new year and released a blow-up model of Earth, which floated to the ceiling.

"One of the most famous New Year's Eve traditions is watching the ball drop in Times Square in New York City," said Glover, the first Black astronaut to stay on the space station for an extended period of time.

"As many of us celebrate the new year from home this year, we brought this famous tradition to space to share with you," Hopkins said.

The video has been viewed more than 72,000 times on Twitter.

The crew is conducting scientific experiments during their time on the space station. Their areas of research include "studies of how plants grow in microgravity, tissue regeneration, time perception, changes in heart tissue gene expression, and a possible method for removing debris from space," according to NASA.

How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition. pic.twitter.com/et4tnNEIHD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2020

Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi are part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon which arrived at the ISS in November. Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov are part of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Rubins is from NASA.