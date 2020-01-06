April construction spending falls 2.9% as coronavirus upends work

Spending on construction by the federal government and state and local governments was down 2.5% in April.

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 2.9% in April with broad declines across all building activity as shutdowns hobbled projects and workers were told to stay home.

The Commerce Department said that the April decline followed a basically flat reading in March.

Spending on residential construction dropped 4.5% in April with single-family construction down 6.6% and the smaller apartment segment down 9.1%

Construction of nonresidential projects fell 1.3% with office buildings, hotels and the sector that includes shopping centers all down.

