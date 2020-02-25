AP: Placido Domingo abused power, US opera union probe finds

The union found more than two dozen people who said they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by the superstar over two decades.

SAN FRANCISCO — People familiar with the findings have told The Associated Press that an investigation into Placido Domingo by the U.S. union representing opera performers found more than two dozen people who said they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by the superstar over two decades.

They said the report concluded that the accounts of those interviewed showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power.