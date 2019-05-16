Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson says Alabama has "gone too far" by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Robertson is a longtime abortion opponent, but on Wednesday, as he hosted "The 700 Club" on the Christian Broadcasting Network, he called the bill "extreme" and noted that it does not have exceptions for rape or incest.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law Wednesday evening, although it is expected to be challenged in court.

RELATED: Alabama governor signs nation's strictest abortion ban into law

RELATED: 'Heartbeat' abortion bill easily passes Louisiana committees

RELATED: 'Heartbeat' abortion ban debate comes to Missouri

Some Alabama lawmakers are hoping to ignite a legal fight in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to gut abortion rights nationwide.

Robertson, however, said, "My humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose."