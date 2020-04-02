Amy Klobuchar 'feeling good' in Iowa amid caucus result delays

The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she was looking ahead to New Hampshire.

Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Amy Klobuchar thanked her supporters in Des Moines, Iowa for helping the campaign "punch above" their weight even as caucus results were delayed.

Klobuchar told a cheering crowd: "We are feeling so good tonight," adding "somehow, some way, I'm going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire."

She was referencing the next contest in the primary season, set for a week from Tuesday.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the delay in reporting caucus votes Monday is the result of a "reporting issue" and not because of a "hack or an intrusion."