VERMILION, Ohio — "How much more do you expect me to (expletive) take?"

The viral video that shows Amherst bus driver Jackie Miller using profanities and yelling at students has been viewed millions of times on social media.

Now she's sharing her side of the story with 3News' Bri Buckley.

"That particular day was challenging to say the very least because it started the minute this core group of students got on the bus," Miller said.

She said a group of kids on her bus constantly act out, purposefully instigating her for the last two years, and she finally had enough.

"I'm sorry for the way this went down, I truly am," Miller said. "I do apologize for my actions, but I won't take it back."

She told 3News that she suffers from asthma and strong fragrances will trigger her attacks.

One student yelled that another had sprayed perfume, which led to what you see in the video. She said just last month this led to an attack.

"She sprayed perfume on the bus and I had a horrible asthma attack. I had to stop the bus, grab my inhaler and try to get my lungs to open up again. I had all the kids open up all the windows they know this," Miller said.

Amid a nationwide bus driver shortage, Miller said behavior like this is largely to blame.

"This is a plight of all bus drivers, we are treated in the worst possible sense of the word," Miller said. "We are treated with such lack of respect."

The video, which you can see above, has garnered an outpouring of support. That support includes a Vermilion apparel company printing some of what she said on a t-shirt.

"We all kind of just felt for her in that moment. We've all had bad days, we've all gone through hardships and our hearts just went out for her," said Jacqui Adkins, Mistakes on the Lakes & Main Street Threads owner.

Adkins said $5 of each t-shirt sale will be donated to Miller since she's now without a job after resigning following the incident.

Support from a GoFundMe account for Miller started by Jeff Grob, who is also from Vermilion, raised more than $35,000 as of 6:45 a.m. Monday.

"There's just no words to say how grateful that I am for the people who have supported me," Miller said. "It restores your faith in humanity. It makes you think that not all people are bad, that there's really good people in the world."