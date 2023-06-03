4 U.S. citizens missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

The four, traveling in a van with North Carolina license plates, had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Photos and video circulating on social media appear to show the incident including the group's white minivan. There's also video that appears to show a shootout and then people being loaded into a pickup truck and hauled away.

That matches the account of what the FBI said happened.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

The issue of cartel violence continues to be a hot topic, especially for in Texas.