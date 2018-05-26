An American who was held in a Venezuelan prison for nearly two years is back in the U.S. and was reunited with his family in a tearful meeting at the airport.

Josh Holt and his Venezuelan wife, Thamy, landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., about 7 p.m. ET, according to Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, tweeted a video of the family's emotional reunion. Holt's mother, Laurie Holt, gave him a bear hug, not letting go for nearly a minute as they both cried. His father gave both Holt and his wife hugs and joked, "It's about time!"

President Trump tweeted earlier Saturday he would be hosting the Utah resident at the White House after the family reunion.

Trump hailed the release earlier Saturday, saying, "the great people of Utah will be very happy!”

The Venezuelan government said Holt and his wife were freed in a goodwill gesture to the U.S., a measure that surprised some knowing the combative history between the two nations.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted just as Holt's plane landed that he was "very glad that Josh Holt is now back home with his family – where he has always belonged" but added sanctions against the country wound "continue until democracy returns to Venezuela."

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who had worked for the couple’s release, said "I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton." Hatch brought Holt’s parents to the airport to reunite them Saturday evening.

The release came two weeks after North Korea released three American hostages ahead of a planned summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un — a meeting Trump canceled but has since said could be rejuvenated.

Holt had gone to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamy, who he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons who could help him improve his Spanish. He was arrested on weapons charges and accused of being a spy.

“We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle,” Holt’s family said in a statement.

The Miami Herald reported that Holt had been among those inside the Helicoide prison during a rebellion against guards last week.

"People are trying to break in my room and kill me," Holt posted on Facebook at the time. "WHAT DO WE DO?"

In a Facebook video, Holt said, “I’m calling on the people of America: I need your help to get me out of this place. I’ve been begging my government for two years. They seem to be doing things, but I’m still here and now my life is threatened. How long do I have to suffer here? How long do my kids have to go asking for their mom and daddy?”

The Herald said Holt was a former Mormon missionary who was detained in Caracas along with his wife, Thamara Caleño, on charges his legal team claimed were false. Venezuela contended Holt was a spy involved in trying to destabilize the country.

The socialist nation on South America's northern coast has been at odds with the United States and much of the world for years. After Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president earlier this week, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions.

After Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president for a second, six-year term Sunday, Vice President Pence called the vote a "sham," and the Trump administration imposed new sanctions.

Following the vote, Maduro expelled U.S. charge d’affaires Todd Robinson and his deputy for allegedly conspiring to sabotage the vote by pressuring opposition parties to boycott the election, which had the lowest voter turnout in decades.

Corker met with Maduro on Friday amid speculation Holt's imprisonment was on the agenda. The Venezuelan government released 20 activists from prison the same day.

I am pleased to join Senator Hatch and President Trump in announcing the release of Josh and Thamy Holt. We are on our way home. pic.twitter.com/0Ku2pzwOYL — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) May 26, 2018

Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

BREAKING: Senator Hatch has secured the release of Utahn Josh Holt from Venezuela. #utpol pic.twitter.com/q9bPIVHgmk — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 26, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM