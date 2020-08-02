x
American casualties in Afghan military mission, US official says

There are multiple American casualties, but the number and the extent of the injuries aren't immediately known.
Credit: AP
ADDS DATE - Smoke rises as angry Kabul residents set fire to part of the Green Village compound that has been attacked frequently, a day after a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. An interior ministry spokesman said some hundreds of foreigners were rescued after the attack targeted the compound, which houses several international organizations and guesthouses. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. military says American and Afghan military personnel have been fired on while conducting an operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, and one official says there are U.S. casualties. 

The official says several U.S. personnel were either injured or killed, but the exact number and other details are not available. 

The official spoke on condition of anonymity. 

A U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan says in a statement only that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were "engaged by direct firing." 

The Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate both operate in eastern Nangarhar. 

The incident comes as Washington seeks to find an end to the war in Afghanistan.

