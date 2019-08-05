ROME — Amanda Knox says she is returning to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, in the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate in the hilltop university town of Perugia.

The American was invited to attend a conference June 14-15 in Modena organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Knox said Tuesday on Twitter that "I'm honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time."

RELATED: Europe court orders Italy to pay damages to Amanda Knox

Knox and her former boyfriend were initially convicted in the slaying of Meredith Kercher in 2007. They eventually were acquitted after a years-long series of flip-flop higher-court decisions.