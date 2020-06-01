Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Monday that he is entering the 2020 NFL draft, skipping his senior season.

Tagovailoa said he used lots of "prayers, thoughts and guidance" to get to this decision.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said "Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our program here as any player we've ever had."

Saban added that "there's a spirit about him that's impacted myself and everyone else around him."

Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation during the Crimson Tide's Nov. 16 game against Mississippi State and had surgery shortly thereafter.

He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he expects Tagovailoa to still be an early first round pick and to go at No. 5 (Dolphins) or No. 6 (Chargers).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.