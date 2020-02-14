Air Force updates dress code, allowing hijabs, beards, turbans

The U.S. Air Force has made is easier for Muslim and Sikh personnel to seek religious waivers.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has updated its dress code to allow hijabs, beards and turbans. The new guidelines make it easier for Muslim and Sikh personnel to seek religious waivers.

The change the Air Force made last week follows a similar policy the Army implemented.

The guidelines released Feb. 7 allow Muslim women to wear hijabs and Islamic head scarves. They also let Sikh men wear turbans and uncut hair, as well as allow religious or medical exemptions to grow beards up to 2 inches in length.

The moves have been praised by Sikh and Muslim organizations.