Actress Kirstie Alley remembered by friends, fans in Hollywood

Celebrities took to social media to offer condolences and tributes to 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley.

WASHINGTON — The sudden death of Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley on Monday sparked an outpouring of support and tributes from fans and Hollywood celebrities, honoring Alley's memory as one of the biggest American comedy stars of the 80s and 90s.

Alley, 71, died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry also confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.

Tributes from "Cheers" Co-Stars

Alley's “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson told PEOPLE he was "so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Kelsey Grammer said in a statement that “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Rhea Pearlman recounted how she and Alley became friends almost instantly after she joined the show. She said Alley organized large Easter and Halloween parties and invited everyone. “She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her.”

John Travolta tribute to Kirstie Alley

John Travolta, her co-star in the “Look Who's Talking” trilogy, paid tribute in an Instagram post.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

Alley also appeared in the Ryan Murphy dark comedy series “Scream Queens” on Fox in 2015 and 2016.

One of her co-stars on the show, Jamie Lee Curtis, said on Instagram Monday that Alley was “a great comic foil” on the show and “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.”

William Shatner

William Shatner, who starred in Alley's film debut, "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," offered his condolences on Twitter.

Saddened to hear of the passing of @kirstiealley. Condolences to her family & friends. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 6, 2022

Megyn Kelly

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly mourned Alley's loss on Twitter.

"This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley," she wrote.

This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/3kUpIkV7QB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 6, 2022

Larry the Cable Guy