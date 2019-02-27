LOS ANGELES — Can't stop watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-night performance of "Shallow"? You're in luck: Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of "A Star Is Born" back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The studio said Wednesday that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga like "Alibi," and an a cappella "Shallow," which won the Oscar Sunday for best original song. It will also feature brand new scenes between the two leads Ally and Jack.

The one week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

Gaga and Cooper stole the show at the 91st Annual Academy Awards Sunday night with their performance of "Shallow." The song went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.