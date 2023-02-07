7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
This would make a total of 13 officers at a minimum who could face discipline so far during the ongoing investigation. Sink said that number could change as the investigation continues.
The statement of charges comes from the city and is administrative in nature. Criminal charges would have to come through the D.A.’s office or federal authorities.
Five MPD officers have been fired and face criminal charges – including second-degree murder, kidnapping, and official misconduct. A sixth officer was also fired for policy violations but has not been charged.
Three Memphis Fire Department employees were also fired for violating MFD policies and protocols, but have not been charged. Two of those employees - both EMTS - had their licenses suspended Friday. Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are also relieved of duty pending investigation, but not charged.
Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called for an outside review of the Memphis Police Department amid the investigation into Nichols’ death.
The city released video from the Jan. 7 arrest on Friday, Jan. 27. Nichols died three days after the beating.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy's office confirmed to ABC News this week there is up to 20 hours of additional video footage in the case. And the City of Memphis’ Chief Legal Officer said earlier this week that a full release of audio and video footage of the confrontation between Nichols and Memphis Police could come “in the next few weeks.”