Teresa Ramirez graduated high school 43 years after having to drop out.

MIDLAND, Texas — High school graduation is a milestone into adulthood for a lot of teenagers.

However, there are some adults who didn’t get the chance to earn their diploma.

But for one Midland woman who didn’t get the chance either, she wasn’t going to let it stand 43 years later.

61-year-old Teresa Ramirez was just months away from graduation back in 1980, but that just didn’t end up happening at the time.

“I was in high school, and it was my last semester, and I was just going through a lot of things," said Ramirez. "I was working and struggling, so I just dropped out. I always wanted to graduate, but things just didn’t go that way.”

It wasn’t until this year that she fulfilled the promise she made to herself. To earn a high school diploma.

Best of all, she got to graduate alongside her grandson.

She's so happy to have gotten to this point.