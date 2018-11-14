Country music's biggest night started early Wednesday morning, as the first winners of the 52nd CMA Awards were announced on Good Morning America.

David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney won the Musical Event of the Year category for their collaboration on "Everything's Going To Be Alright," and Thomas Rhett is taking home the trophy for Music Video of the Year for his "Marry Me."

The remaining awards will be announced during tonight's live broadcast, airing 7 p.m. Central time on ABC.

The full list of nominees and winners is below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

Producer(s): Michael Knox

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Producer(s): Willshire

Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year​​​​​​

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Album of the Year

“From A Room: Volume 2” – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves

Producer(s): Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves

“Graffiti U” – Keith Urban

Producer(s): Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

Producer(s): Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

“The Mountain” – Dierks Bentley

Producer(s): Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos”

Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey”

Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl”

Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila”

Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Music Video of the Year

“Babe” – Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)

Director(s): Anthony Mandler

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas

“Drunk Girl”– Chris Janson

Director(s): Jeff Venable

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Director(s): TK McKamy

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Director(s): Patrick Tracy

PHOTOS: 2018 CMA Awards red carpet arrivals Singer-songwriters Carly Pearce and Michael Ray attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriters Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Actress Rita Wilson attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Katie Stevens attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer Bebe Rexha attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer Danielle Bradbery attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Actress Alicia Witt attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lilliana Vazquez attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

